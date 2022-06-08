Truro Cathedral lights turned off at night
- Published
The night-time illumination of Truro Cathedral has ended, it has been confirmed.
The cathedral announced it would switch off its lights for environmental reasons in February, considering a low carbon system instead.
After feedback from the public it adjusted the lighting in April but that caused technical faults.
The chief operating officer said a replacement would cost £246,000, which it could not prioritise.
Sean O'Neill said: "Given our urgent need to repair the roof on St Marys Aisle along with other crucial repairs, we cannot prioritise a replacement lighting system.
"Some have suggested that a crowdfunder or similar fundraising approach could be taken, but we cannot, due to the other demands on our fundraising, launch a campaign."
Mr O'Neill said it had received many suggestions from the public, who had shown a real "community interest in the lights".
"We would love to have that conversation with anyone passionate about restoring the cathedral lights as a real community asset, which some have referred to as a beacon of light and hope," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.