Royal Cornwall Show back after Covid cancellations
The Royal Cornwall Show returns after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.
Thousands of visitors will descend on the Wadebridge showground for the three-day event.
They include the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are due to visit on Friday.
"The Jubilee celebrations have shown the country is ready for a party and Cornwall's party is coming this week," said show secretary, Chris Riddle.
'Back in action'
Prince Charles first visited the Royal Cornwall Show in 1970 and was last at the show in 2018.
The Prince of Wales has been the patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the charity that organises the Royal Cornwall Show, since 2002.
The show contains traditional elements, including the show classes for animals, vast numbers of food and drink stands showcasing the county's finest produce, and lots of music, dance and entertainment.
Mr Riddle told BBC Radio Cornwall it was great to see the show "back in action" with it dating back to 1793.
"It means so much to the county, to the people and those closely involved with the show.
"It's a big part of their lives and we have all missed that."
The show runs from Thursday until Saturday.
