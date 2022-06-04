Hundreds flock to illegal rave in Cornwall
- Published
Hundreds of people are thought to have descended on a huge illegal rave in Cornwall.
The event, on Davidstow Moor near Camelford, began on Friday night and has grown to cover "quite a large area", police said.
Officers have been turning people away from the gathering, which has caused gridlock on surrounding roads.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was working to disperse revellers from the scene.
A force spokesperson said "several hundred" were thought to be in attendance.
Some had left on Saturday morning, they said, and officers have prevented new arrivals from entering.
Three arrests - for various driving offences - have been made so far, the force said.
"There is currently a police cordon in place around the site and a number of local roads in the area until further notice," the spokesperson added.
"There is heavy traffic and travel disruption around Camelford and other areas so motorists should expect delays and are urged to avoid the area."
The force asked anyone considering attending the event to not do so "in the interest of public safety".
