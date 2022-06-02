Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations begin across Cornwall

Red, white and blue were the main colours on display

Hundreds of people have gathered across Cornwall at events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Parades, street parties and other events have been taking place to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen coming to the throne.

In Truro a big screen showed the Trooping the Colour, along with a parade followed by a concert outside the Cathedral.

About 40 beacons will also be lit across Cornwall later.

They are among about 3,000 beacons being set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in a tribute to the Queen.

Crowds joined in with singing outside the Cathedral
The sun was shining throughout the festivities
Some people watched the events in London on a big screen in Truro
Hundreds of people took part in a parade through Truro

