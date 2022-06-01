Queen's Jubilee birthday honours: Former MP appointed OBE
A former MP in Cornwall has been appointed OBE in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
David Harris served as the Conservative MP for St Ives between 1983 and 1997.
Since then Mr Harris has carried out several voluntary roles including as chairman of the national Fishermen's Mission charity.
Also honoured, Assistant Chief Constable for Devon and Cornwall Police, Glen Mayhew, has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal.
'Complete surprise'
Mr Harris said he was "naturally honoured" to learn of his appointment.
"But my overwhelming impression is complete surprise," he said.
Mr Harris was a political correspondent for the Daily Telegraph before becoming a politician.
He became Member of the European Parliament for Cornwall and Plymouth from 1979 to 1984.
Mr Harris said Cornwall had been "transformed" since he first won his seat in St Ives.
However, he said there were still "many great problems", with housing being one of them.
Other honours recipients from Cornwall include:
- Jon Sparkes, from St Austell, who has been appointed an OBE for services to homeless people.
- Gillian Holmes, from St Ives, who has been appointed an OBE for services to public service.
- Paul Crossman, from St Austell, who has been appointed an OBE for services to young people.
- Sara Griffiths, who has been appointed an MBE for services to education.
