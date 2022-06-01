Platinum Jubilee: Postmaster hosts cream tea street party
A postmaster has hosted a cream tea street party in Cornwall to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Luke Francis, who received a British Empire Medal for services to the Post Office and communities, is a postmaster in Bude.
Ten years ago, he hosted a Diamond Jubilee cream tea and it was such a success that he decided to host another to mark the Queen's 70 years' reign.
Mr Francis thinks the event "needs to be celebrated by us all".
He said: "I think that this will never ever happen again, she's been steadfast for 70 years. I think it's an accolade that needs to be celebrated by us all.
"We did it 10 years ago and I thought it'd be right and fitting, because it's such a prestigious occasion, that we had to put something on in the town."
He added: "We did a top of the town cream tea with all the local businesses supporting us and helping out today. Everybody's mucked in and that's what community is all about."
Mr Francis, who has been a postmaster for Bude for 16 years, was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace last week to thank him for all he had done for his community.
He has been known to dedicate his time to the community through his work and in his spare time, including hosting fundraising events for the Air Ambulance Service, Royal British Legion, and the Kilkhampton Parish Trust.