Fewer adults able to access NHS dentists in Cornwall
- Published
The number of adults able to see an NHS dentist in Cornwall has fallen by more than 30,000 in six months.
New figures show the total number of adults with access to an NHS dentist dropped from 188,800 in June 2021 to 155,985 in December 2021.
The figures have been provided in a report by the NHS for Cornwall Council.
While 10,000 more children have gained access over the same time period, the overall percentage remains lower than the England average.
In Cornwall 40.9% of children have access, set against 42.5% nationally.
The statistics are set to be presented at a meeting of Cornwall Council's health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee on 8 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The report also showed there were 37,059 people on the waiting list for an NHS dentist in February 2022.
Between January 2021 and February 2022 4,604 more people were added to the waiting list whilst in that same period 1,183 were allocated a dentist.
The report highlights difficulties in attracting dentists to Cornwall as a key issue.
It states: "Cornwall is viewed as a lifestyle choice by both the medical and dental profession and younger clinical professionals tend to favour larger cities with greater transport links and more training opportunities."
The NHS is looking to hold a South West recruitment day in an effort to address this.
