Platinum Jubilee: Group's crafts recognised by the Queen
- Published
A craftswoman says she is pleased to have her group's Jubilee-themed creations recognised by the Queen.
Joy Macdonald founded the art group Carnon Downs Crafters, in Cornwall.
The group has been knitting a variety of Jubilee-themed decorations for months in preparation for the bank holiday weekend.
A letter from the Queen recognised the group's work in their village ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.
Mrs Macdonald, from Carnon Downs, said she and her fellow crafters were "thoroughly pleased" to receive recognition from the Queen.
The royal recognition came as a response to a letter sent to Her Majesty by Jackie D'Arcy, one of the group's members.
The letter said the Queen was "interested to hear" about the activities planned to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and she was "most grateful".
Explaining how the crafting group had gained momentum in recent months, Mrs Macdonald said: "In February I got in touch with Feock Parish Council asking if they could help me start a group making bunting, flowers, and other things for the Queen's Jubilee.
"The council has funded the village hall for a weekly workshop and put posters out advertising it."
As well as making crochet items, Mrs Macdonald has also been teaching people to crochet at the workshop.
Mrs Macdonald said local businesses had also donated money and materials.