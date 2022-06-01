Platinum Jubilee: Couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary amid celebrations
- Published
A Cornish couple have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in the same year the Queen celebrates her 70th year as monarch.
Mildred and Fred Cosier received a congratulatory card from Her Majesty on their platinum anniversary.
When asked what the secret to their long and happy marriage had been, they simply said "love".
"There's an awful lot of love, and forgiveness. He does the forgiving," Mrs Cosier said.
Mr and Mrs Cosier, 92 and 90 years old respectively, met in London just after World War Two.
The pair moved to Cornwall in the 1980s and ran the Mandalay Hotel in Mevagissey.
They later moved to Carlyon Bay, St Austell, where they have lived for more than a decade.
Mildred, known as Millie, said she "loves everything" about Fred, although she said he "can be infuriating" at times, because "he thinks he knows everything".
Fred returned the sentiment, admitting he loves everything about Millie - although she can be "stubborn" at times.
On what it has been like to share their big platinum moment with the Queen, Mrs Cosier said: "That's lovely isn't it? I'm happy for her and her family. She's had a lot of ups and downs, and I've been with her on all of them, because she's lovely isn't she?
"I love all the [royal] family actually."