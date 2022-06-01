Bodmin Moor gorse fire 'suspected arson attack'
A gorse fire on the edge of a lake on Bodmin moor was believed to be an arson attack, firefighters have said.
One fire appliance was called to the scene near a car park on the edge of Colliford Lake, near St Neot, at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday.
The crew used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
It added details of the fire were passed to police as suspected arson.
