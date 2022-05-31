Cornwall Council to stop free school meals in holidays
Eligible children will no longer receive free school meal vouchers out of term time in Cornwall.
The council has decided not to extend the holiday food voucher scheme, that was set up to help low income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The government stopped providing money for the meals in 2020, with Cornwall Council among local authorities to fund vouchers through Covid recovery grants.
It has now closed the scheme, with free meals only available in term time.
It said: "Targeted financial support will be made to eligible households in the form of a single cost of living payment for pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit and a single cost of living payment for low income families who meet the free school meals eligibility criteria, equivalent to £80 per child in reception to year 11.
"We hope that a cash payment will give families greater flexibility to use this support in the way that best meets their needs."
It said the money for the payments will come from the Household Support Fund to "meet the sharp increase of the cost of living".
"In Cornwall we want to recognise that the current rises to the cost of living are placing an exceptional pressure on many people, and we aim to use the Household Support Fund to support as many people as possible," it added.
