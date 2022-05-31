Roads across Cornwall closing for Jubilee parties
Dozens of towns and villages across Cornwall are preparing to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Cornwall Council has received 80 applications to close roads to allow gatherings to take place.
The events include street parties, carnivals and parades at different times between Thursday and Sunday.
The council said: "There will be many celebrations that don't require any road closures or council involvement and we hope everyone has a great time."
Events include a beacon lighting ceremony in St Dennis on Thursday evening, where there is also a street party on Friday and family fun day on Saturday.
Julia Clark, from the organising committee, said: "It's very important we actually celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II coming to the throne and St Dennis is going big guns at it."
