Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Guernsey crash
A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured in a collision in Guernsey.
The incident involved a tipper truck and a Suzuki motorcycle in St Andrews, at the junction of Rue Frairies and Rue des Buttes, at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
The 21-year-old rider was being treated in the Princess Elizabeth Hospital and was said to be in a stable condition, Guernsey Police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
Officers said they wanted to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, along with anyone who could help identify the route taken by the motorcycle shortly beforehand.
