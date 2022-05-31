Cornwall's A30 reopens after serious car and caravan crash
A main road in Cornwall has reopened after a serious crash, National Highways has said.
A car towing a caravan left the A30 between the A391 at Lanivet and A39 at Indian Queens on Monday.
The road was closed after it happened at about 19:00 BST and diversions were put in place.
National Highways tweeted early on Tuesday that "investigation and recovery work [was] complete".
