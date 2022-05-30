Cornwall's A30 closed in both directions after serious crash
A main road in Cornwall is expected to be closed for several hours after a serious crash, National Highways has said.
A car towing a caravan left the A30 between the A391 at Lanivet and A39 at Indian Queens on Monday evening.
The road has been closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene.
National Highways said diversion routes were being put in place.
Drivers are advised to expect delays on the approach and should allow extra time for their journeys.
