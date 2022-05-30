Penryn appeal after man suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run
- Published
A pedestrian has been left "seriously injured" after a hit-and-run near Penryn, Cornwall on Saturday 28 May.
A man in his 50s was found unconscious on the side of the B3292 between Treluswell roundabout and Penryn at 10:40 BST.
Police said it believed a Land Rover, possibly black in colour, had been involved and left the scene.
The roads policing team are investigating and trying to locate the driver.
Officers appealed for witnesses and those who may have captured the incident with a dashcam to come forward.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.