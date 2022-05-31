Bumper: Walking regime heals cat hit by car in Cornwall
A stray cat left unable to walk after being hit by a car has been restored to health by a rigorous walking regime.
The five-year-old tabby and white cat was taken in by the RSPCA centre at St Columb, Cornwall, in March.
RSPCA staff, who named him Bumper, said he had a complex injury to his pelvis which made surgery impossible.
They said 10-minute walking sessions several times a day for 11 weeks built his muscles up and he was now in good health and looking for a new home.
Sammy Howard, at the William and Patricia Venton RSPCA centre, said: "Bumper has had a long journey at the centre after healing from a damaged pelvis, but now he's strong on his legs again and doing incredibly well.
"He's a huge foodie, so that helped make his physio easier and he won't let anything hold him back now."
The RSPCA said Bumper was let out of his pen to walk up and down the corridor of the cattery for 10 minutes at a time to "get him back on his paws".
Ms Howard described Bumper as "one of the soppiest cats we've ever had".
She said: "He is a kind and loving boy who will need an owner who can be around most of the time to give him lots of fuss and also help him with his ongoing recovery."
