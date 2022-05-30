James Morrison performs at Newquay pub after chance meeting
Singer James Morrison has performed at a local pub, after a chance meeting with a terminal cancer patient.
The Broken Strings singer made his surprise appearance at the Tavern pub in Newquay, Cornwall - the town where he went to school - on Saturday.
He had met Jay Day a week before, and asked if he could do anything to help his efforts to raise money for cancer wards at the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Mr Morrison said: "I just thought he was such a courageous guy.
"He is the reason I am here - he is so brave. He's got a little girl of 13, and I've got a little girl of 13 and it made me quite emotional. So I said if I can help I will help. And that was it really.
"It was just a chance meeting. Both of our destinies aligned for us to be together on this day today."
The singer performed at Tavfest, set up to raise money for cancer wards in Cornwall.
Mr Day said it was "a chance encounter" with Mr Morrison about a week before the event.
"I thrust the charity on him - a bit rudely really. And he couldn't have been more nice or more helpful."
Mr Day, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April 2021, is aiming to raise £100,000.
Landlady of the Tavern Inn, Kelly Hill said Mr Morrison performed for about half an hour and £4,500 was raised for the cause.
"It was fabulous - absolutely incredible. What a lovely fella he is and it gave such a bonus to the charity."
A guitar belonging to Mr Morrison, along with two meet and greet tickets for an event at Kew Gardens, were also auctioned off to raise funds.
