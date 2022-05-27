Charles and Camilla to attend Royal Cornwall Show
Published
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the Royal Cornwall Show.
Show organisers have announced the royal couple will attend on Friday 10 June.
Prince Charles first visited the Royal Cornwall in 1970 and was last at the show in Wadebridge in 2018.
Show secretary Chris Riddle said it was an "incredible honour" and it "will be a real highlight of the event".
Mr Riddle added: "With this year being a landmark one for the Royal Family, we are even more honoured that the Royal Cornwall Show has been chosen to help mark the occasion."
Prince Charles has been the patron of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, the charity that organises the Royal Cornwall Show, since 2002, when he succeeded The Queen.
The show, which is held over three days and attracts tens of thousands of visitors, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Their Royal Highnesses will tour various parts of the show, meet with exhibitors and competitors, and watch the Grand Parade of Livestock.
Prince Charles will also make the presentation to the 2021 and 2022 winners of his own award, The Duke of Cornwall's Award for Farm Diversity.
Potter Adrian Brough, from Lelant has been commissioned to produce a pitcher depicting Cornish agriculture and animals, that will be presented to the prince.
Camilla will receive a bouquet of flowers created by the Duchy College's floristry students.
