Dead fish prompt pollution probe at Cornwall waterways
- Published
Investigations are under way at two water courses in Cornwall after reports of pollution and dead fish.
The Environment Agency (EA) said officers were called to Polmorla Stream in Wadebridge on Tuesday after reports of water discolouration and dead fish.
Teams have also been out on the River Ottery in Jacobstow, near Launceston, to assess the local fish population after a pollution incident there.
Anyone who finds dead fish has been advised not to move them.
The EA said its assessment of Polmorla Stream would "investigate the cause of the incident and assess the impacts on fish, water quality and other wildlife".
It added: "We urge members of the public not to move dead fish themselves as this will compromise our investigation."
Teams were also out on the River Ottery "assessing the impact of the weekend's pollution on the local fish population", the agency tweeted.
