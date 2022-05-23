Call to report Liskeard anti-social behaviour to officials
- Published
People in Liskeard are being asked to report incidents of anti-social behaviour rather than just post about any on social media.
A series of pop-up events is being held in the town centre to encourage the public to tell the police or Cornwall Council, officials said.
The call is backed by Safer Liskeard - a partnership of public, private and voluntary organisations.
Mayor Simon Cassidy said agencies needed information to be effective.
"The police work really hard in Liskeard with limited resources," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"They're doing the best they can. What they need is information.
"People often say: 'I don't report it because nothing every happens'. Nothing ever [officially] happens because people don't report it."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.