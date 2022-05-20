Cornwall amputee cycles length of UK for charity
- Published
An army veteran amputee has completed a 1,243 mile (2,000km) cycle ride of the length of the UK for charity.
Stuart Croxford, 36, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated after he was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2014.
He cycled up to 20 hours a day for 10 days from Land's End to John O'Groats, which included 100,721ft (30,700m) of climbing.
He hopes his cycle will raise £50,000 for the charity Blesma.
The charity will celebrate 90 years of supporting limbless and injured servicemen and women this year.
"The cycle has been a huge test of physical and mental endurance. At times it has involved sleeping out under the stars," said Mr Croxford.
"Despite severe exhaustion at times, I kept pushing through, knowing we are raising funds for a fantastic charity."
