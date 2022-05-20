Drunk driver charged over death of motorcyclists
A 58-year-old driver has admitted causing the death of a couple on a motorcycle.
Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, both died at the scene of the crash in the Bude area on 18 April.
Truro Crown Court heard Gyln Thomas, from Camelford, was more than twice the drink-drive limit when he crashed into the couple.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death by careless driving while over the limit.
Mr Thomas has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in June 2022.
