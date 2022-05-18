New Perranporth secondary school to open by 2025
A site has been secured for a new secondary school on the north coast of Cornwall, the council has said.
The new school will be in Perranporth and is scheduled to open by September 2025.
It will be part of the Truro and Penwith Academy Trust, that already has 29 infant, primary and secondary schools in Cornwall.
It will provide up to 1,350 places for children from St Agnes, Perranporth, Goonhavern and Cubert areas.
Dr Jenny Blunden, chief executive of the trust, said: "This is a very significant step towards the opening of a new 11-16 secondary school to meet the needs of our north coast communities."
The school is being delivered by the Department for Education as part of its Wave 14 Free School Programme.
A site has been secured off Liskey Hill in Perranporth.
Cornwall Council Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Barbara Ellenbroek, said the new school "will also create capacity in the Newquay and Truro secondary schools to meet the growing demands in those areas, including from the new Langarth Garden Village".
Work will now focus on design and access for the school, which will be subject to the normal planning permission process, the council said.
