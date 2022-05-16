South Western Railway service to Weymouth returns after pandemic
South Western Railway (SWR) has reinstated a full service to Weymouth for the first time since the pandemic.
Two trains an hour will now run to London, with a later evening return service from Dorset.
Journey times will be reduced and improvements have been made to Weymouth station, focusing on new bus stop facilities and platform refurbishments.
SWR's performance and planning director said the change would provide a more "reliable train service".
"The reintroduction of two direct trains per hour between Weymouth and Waterloo, combined with a whole host of improvements at Weymouth station, represents a real boost to frequency, journey times, connectivity and customer experience," he said.
