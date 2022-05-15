Platinum Jubilee: More than 40 roads in Cornwall to shut for street parties
Dozens of towns and villages across Cornwall have organised street parties to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Cornwall Council has received more than 40 applications to close roads for people to enjoy the milestone across the Bank Holiday weekend in June.
The council said it had processed applications for street parties, carnivals and parades.
More events were "in the pipeline" a spokesperson said.
Applications normally have to be received 12 weeks before an event but the council extended the deadline which closed last week, it said it was still working through applications, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
