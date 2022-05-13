Village pub asked to change name by Vogue magazine
A village pub in Cornwall has had a letter from one of the world's largest fashion magazines asking it to change its name.
The Star Inn at Vogue, thought to be at least 150 years old, is in the small village of Vogue near Redruth.
Vogue magazine publisher Condé Nast told the pub its name might "cause problems".
The pub's landlord, Mark Graham, said he found the letter "hilariously funny".
He said: "I did think they were being a little heavy-handed, so I thought I'd send them a letter back, being heavy-handed too".
The company's letter, seen by the BBC, said "We are concerned that the name you are using is going to cause problems because as far as the general public is concerned a connection between your business and ours is likely to be inferred.
"Please would you kindly let us know what field of business your company is trading/ intending to trade, and whether you will change your company's name in order to avoid problems arising."
Condé Nast wrote to Mr Graham after the pub registered as a private limited company on Companies House.
Mark Graham, who has been landlord of the Star Inn at Vogue with his wife Rachel for 17 years, wrote back saying "whilst I found your letter interesting on the one hand I also found it hilariously funny on the other".
Mr Graham told the BBC: "At first glance I thought it was one of the locals having a laugh, but apparently it is real.
"I explained to them that the village has been here for 200 years, the pub slightly less than that. We chose the name of the pub to be the name of the village."
He said he is now considering countering their claim over the use of the word.
"I'm hoping they take me to court. I'll go and represent myself and stand up there and watch them make absolute fools of themselves, when they realise that we were there first.
"I did explain I will allow them to use the un-capitalised version of the word vogue, because obviously that is to be in fashion or whatever, but they are to stop using the capitalised version because that is ours.
"Seeing how they were so heavy handed we thought, shall we toddle off to Truro Crown Court and take them to court."
Madonna had a hit song called Vogue, released in 1990 and Mr Graham told Condé Nast she had not asked the village for permission either.
The letter from Condé Nast was sent in March and requested a reply within seven days, or they would take "appropriate remedial steps".
Mr Graham said he sent his reply within this time period, but has not yet had further contact.
The letter has also prompted him to consider further options, including setting up "our own parish magazine, called Vogue Magazine".
Condé Nast has been contacted for comment.
