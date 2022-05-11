Cornwall's Eden Project to have Queen's Baton Relay visit
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay will visit Cornwall during its journey in the lead-up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The games will take place in Birmingham from 28 July until 8 August and the baton relay will take place before they begin.
The baton will visit the Eden Project on 4 July as part of a 29-day journey across England.
Eden's executive director, Peter Stewart, said the project's team was "delighted" at the news.
He said: "We are looking forward to celebrating the arrival of the baton and everyone here is excited to give it a warm welcome."
The baton will make its way to Plymouth on 4 July, arriving from Mount Edgcumbe in Cornwall by boat.
Relay director Phil Batty said: "We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible baton-bearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.