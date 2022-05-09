Cornwall Council urges more people to become foster carers
Cornwall Council is appealing for more people to become foster carers to look after babies, children and teenagers.
It is part of foster care fortnight, which takes place from Monday to 22 May and aims to show the benefits of fostering.
Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families, said fostering "transforms" the lives of children.
She added that carers receive training, 24 hour access to support as well as allowances.
Ms Ellenbroek said: "Fostering transforms the lives of children by providing safe and stable environments for them to thrive and we have a dedicated recruitment team on hand to take your call.
"We can progress your enquiry by phone or video call initially, tell you all about fostering and talk you through the process."
People can visit Cornwall Council's website for more information.
