Cornwall fisherman gives part of catch to food bank
A skipper of a charter fishing boat in Cornwall has been giving catches from the vessel to a local food bank.
Chris Gill gives discounted fishing trips on Fridays in return for his customers leaving behind any of the fish they catch, which he then gives to the project in Probus.
Whiting and mackerel are among the fish given to the No One Goes Hungry project.
Mevagissey-based Mr Gill said people were "really glad to receive it".
He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "We started off with just one tray because we weren't sure how it was going to be taken and whether people would take up fresh fish.
"Last week, we gave three boxes - about 60kg [130lbs] - and they're keen to have about the same this week."
Eleanor McCartney, from the community larder in Probus, said it had been "very popular".
She said: "Several people have commented it's the one time they get a meal made with fresh fish or any kind of meat in the week."
Some members of the public had made cash donations to buy some of the fish which helped with stocking up with other items.
Ms McCartney said: "That allows us to purchase items that we don't get donated, particularly things like baby food and nappies."
