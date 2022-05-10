Cornwall holiday lets: Compulsory registration plan
Tourism leaders are pushing for a compulsory registration system for holiday accommodation providers.
Visit Cornwall said it was consulting on a scheme, which would help to tackle "over-tourism" combined with a local housing crisis.
It blamed online marketing platforms such as Airbnb for causing an influx of unregulated accommodation.
The government said it was "looking into the issues" surrounding an increase in short-term holiday letting.
There were thought to be more than 200,000 people on holiday in Cornwall in August 2021 with infrastructure unable to cope.
Visit Cornwall said compulsory registration could help ease the pressure on the property market, with some operators deciding to revert to residential letting when they realised the regulations they must comply with.
South East Cornwall Tourism Association, Penzance & District Tourism Association, We are Bude, Visit Tamar Valley, Visit Falmouth, Land's End Accommodation and Visit Cornwall are bringing the proposal forward for Cornwall to act as a pilot area for the scheme.
Visit Cornwall boss, Malcolm Bell, said: "It will be a driver to assist in the reduction of periods of over-tourism in certain areas of Cornwall caused by the increased ad-hoc accommodation that has sprung up in peak season and the associated issues that this creates.
"Visitors to Cornwall will be reassured that wherever they stay the accommodation will comply with all necessary legislation to ensure they enjoy a safe, enjoyable holiday."
He added that it would generate data which would show the scale of the situation.
All accommodation providers are being encouraged to attend one of two consultation events planned on Thursday 19 May.
Visit Cornwall said Cornwall Council would be likely to oversee and enforce such a scheme.
The government said in January it would consider setting up a holiday lets register in England amid concerns a lack of affordable homes was destroying communities.
A spokesperson from the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport said while tourism was contributing to the UK economy, it recognised that "many people living in tourist hotspots have noticed the increase in short-term holiday letting".
The spokesperson said in a statement: "We are committed to looking into the issues as part of our Tourism Recovery Plan and will set out more detail on our approach shortly - taking into account the views of all interested parties so we can agree a balanced way forward."
Cornwall Council and Airbnb were contacted for comment.
