Helston Flora Day returns for first time in three years
One of Cornwall's most celebrated traditional events has returned after two years off because of Covid-19.
Flora Day marks the start of spring in Helston and features a number of dances through the streets and shops.
Hundreds of people have lined the streets, where buildings are decorated with flowers, garlands and flags.
The first dance was at 07:00 BST, with other highlights being the Hal-an-tow and the Midday dance.
Vice chairman of the flora committee, Nigel Pascoe said: "From the age of seven, if you are anything to do with Helston or a Helston person, or somebody that has been in school in Helston, you will have the dance drummed into you."
The Helston Town band plays the distinctive furry dance music throughout the day, with shops and houses decorated with flowers, greenery, garlands and flags.
Giles Clotworthy was appointed to lead the Midday dance in 2019, but broke his leg, meaning he has had to wait until now to fill the role: "I've lived in different parts of the country and tried to explain what Flora Day is about, and it is very difficult to convey. But actually leading it is just fantastic. I mean everyone says it is an honour, and it is.
"I've had so many people approaching me in Tesco, people I've never spoken to before, this is what it must feel like to be Tom Cruise in Helston Tesco.
"People coming up to me and wishing me luck, It's fantastic, I can't express it."
People from Helston who have moved away traditionally return to the town for Flora Day.
Russell Harvey first played in the Helston Town Band in 1944, when he was nine years old, and is doing so this year for the 74th time at Flora Day.
He said: "It's a marvellous day. The 07:00 dance is the best dance of the day for me".
Hayley Goodchild was one of four dancers leading the first dance of the day at 07:00 and said: "I'm so excited purely because we haven't had it in three years, and everyone here is so happy it is back - I can't wait."
