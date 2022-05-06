Tamar Valley Discovery Trail new footbridge open
A new footbridge is enabling people to watch wildlife at a recently flooded wetland.
The bridge at Calstock, Cornwall, spans 1.2km (0.7 mile) and is the "jewel in the crown" of the Tamar Valley Discovery Trail, according to project leaders.
It was created over a newly-flooded wetland, as a part of the River Tamar Walkway and Wetland Project.
The bridge is the final part of a £3.1m flood defence scheme in the village.
A spokesperson said the bridge would "enable the local community and visitors to enjoy the wildlife that is flocking to the recently flooded wetland area".
It is described as "the final piece of the jigsaw" in a £3.1m flood defence scheme, delivered by the Environment Agency, Tamar Community Trust, Calstock Parish Council, Calstock Footpath Society and Tamar Valley AONB.
It was designed and constructed to span a breach through an old flood embankment and to maintain a well used footpath.
The spokesperson added: "The community's new footbridge is an integral part of the works, maintaining the 1.2km stretch - described as a jewel in the crown - of the Tamar Valley Discovery Trail."
Jane Kiely, chairwoman of Tamar Community Trust, said there was an "increasing abundance of wildlife beginning to use the wetlands", including an otter, Canada geese, shelducks, moorhens, and a heron.
