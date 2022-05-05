Man dies after motorbike and vehicle collision in Lostwithiel
A man has died following a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Cornwall, police have said.
Emergency services attended the scene on the A390 at Lostwithiel, at the B3269 junction, at about 12:10 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the 39-year-old rider of a white Suzuki motorbike died at the scene. The occupants of a black Peugeot people carrier were unharmed.
The road was closed for seven hours while officers investigated.
The force has urged any witnesses with information or people with dashcam footage to contact them.
