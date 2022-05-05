Platinum Jubilee: Cornwall's twisted tree chosen for Ancient Canopy
- Published
A tree with a twisted trunk in Cornwall will be part of a network of ancient trees dedicated to the Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The beech tree in Tehidy Country Park, Illogan, has been chosen as part of an Ancient Canopy.
The initiative was announced by Prince Charles, who said woodlands and trees have a "a profound significance".
Councillor Martyn Alvey said the tree in Cornwall "holds a special place in the memories of many people".
Mr Alvey, who is the cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "The twisted beech at Tehidy is a tree of note which one and all can seek out and enjoy - it is well-known within the community and holds a special place in the memories of many people who have visited Tehidy over the years."
Cornwall Council said the tree was known to be more than 230 years old as it appeared on a map of the Tehidy Estate from 1788.
'Profound significance'
Illogan Cornwall councillor Dave Crabtree said: "This tree appears to have been planted in the reign of George III and I hope that it will continue to flourish for centuries to come."
To mark the launch of the Ancient Canopy, Prince Charles said in a video message: "These working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation's amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy.
"Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all - their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long serving Sovereign and her enduring dedication."
Cornwall Council's countryside team is hosting a free tree walk at Tehidy Country Park featuring the Twisted Beech on 13 May.
