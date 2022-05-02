St Austell crash: Three die in collision involving one vehicle
Three people have died in a crash involving one vehicle in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the B3274 Bodmin Road, Ruddlemoor, in St Austell, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the three died at the scene and officers were working confirm their identities and locate their next of kin.
Police had been looking for a fourth person who left the scene, but said that person had been found.
Officers from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Team have appealed for witnesses.
