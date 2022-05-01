Price increase for Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry crossings
- Published
People will have to pay more to use the Tamar crossings between Devon and Cornwall.
The cost of using the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry has gone up by 30% for people using the pre-paid toll system, which offers a discount.
It was proposed by the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee in December and agreed by the council.
Sunday sees the pre-paid discount reduced meaning an extra 30 pence per crossing.
People paying by cash, without using the pre-paid toll system, will see prices increase from January 2023.
Discount rates are set locally by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council.
The joint chair of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, Martin Worth, said: "The problem we have is we have been asking the Government for additional support to maintain our bridge and our ferry.
"We have been put in a position therefore where we haven't had that support, so we have to increase our tolls.
"To do that we have to ask the Government for that increase but that won't happen now until 2023."
Rules around the funding of the crossings were set by The Tamar Bridge Act 1957, which states that the crossings must be financially supported by tolls.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.