Two arrested after suspected stabbing in Newquay
- Published
Two people have been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Cornwall.
Police confirmed there was an altercation in the area of a laundrette in Tower Road, Newquay, between 14:30 and 15:10 BST on Saturday.
The incident continued to an alleyway off High Tower Roads, where a man in his 40s sustained suspected stab wounds.
The man is in hospital with serious injuries and receiving treatment, police said.
A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from the Newquay area, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and the force urges anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.