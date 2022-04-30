Tributes paid to couple killed in A39 collision in Cornwall
Two people killed in a collision in Cornwall have been named by police.
Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, both died at the scene of the crash in the Bude area on 18 April.
The collision happened at about 11:00 BST on the A39 at Collamoor Head and involved a motorbike, which the couple were travelling on, and a van.
The family of Ms Osborne described her as "loving, caring and thoughtful" and Mr Parker as a "larger than life character".
'Always a fighter'
Ms Osborne's family said she was "always a fighter" and had battled cancer on "various occasions".
"She will be truly missed by so many. Our only comfort is that she died doing what she loved, with who she loved," they added.
Mr Parker's family said he had an "action packed" life and was formerly a serviceman in the RAF Regiment.
For the last 16 years he worked with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service carrying out maintenance and repairs.
They said: "Time spent behind the handlebars of a bike were where he'd spend as much of his free time as possible, nearly always with Pam on the back, seeing sights, trying out as many fish and chip shops up and down the country as well as their big trips across Europe in the summer months.
"You've left a big hole in our lives, and we know you'll be sorely missed by your friends, colleagues past and present, and fellow bikers."
