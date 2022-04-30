World Pilot Gig Championships: 'Huge boost' to economy, race bosses say

There are 120 crews competing in the race

The annual World Pilot Gig Championships are a "huge boost" to the Isles of Scilly's economy, race bosses have said.

The gig racing event is held on the Isles of Scilly between 29 April and 1 May every year.

There are 120 crews competing in the race, with the event running since 1990 at Porthmellon Beach, St. Mary's.

The championships were cancelled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have returned this year.

Tom Matthews, marketing director at Tresco Island said: "The Gigs Championships is a huge boost to the whole of the Isles of Scilly's economy."

He added: "People go out for a meal here, go and do some of the local experiences or go out on a wildlife trip, it's hugely beneficial."

The race was last held in 2019 and chairman of the championships, Kevin Sherris, said: "It's nice to see some faces I haven't seen for two or three years. To see them all back again is fantastic."

The race is held every year between 29 April and 1 May
Some have said it is a boost to the Isles of Scilly's economy
The races take place at Porthmellon Beach at St Mary's
It has been running since 1990
The Dutch team wearing their clogs
The championships will end on Monday evening

