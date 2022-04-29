Cornish sanctuary releases beaver to conservation project
A beaver from the Cornish Seal Sanctuary has been moved to a project which aims to improve beaver populations.
The beaver, named Hamish, was a couple of months old when he was orphaned and found in the sanctuary's woodland.
After four months in care Hamish was moved to a conservation project site in west Dorset.
It was the first successful beaver transfer in a new collaboration between the sanctuary and the Beaver Trust.
Curator of the Sanctuary Tamara Cooper said it was "just the beginning".
She added: "Watching Hamish move to his new home is a marker of how successful our work here at the sanctuary has been."
The beaver arrived with two others, Scruff and Maple, as part of a collaborative conservation project with the Beaver Trust.
Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, restorations manager at the Beaver Trust, said: "Hamish settling into his new home is very special and we look forward to seeing how he gets on."
The project between the two charities supports the restoration of the native species through specialised captive care of youngsters.
Once fit for release they are moved into enclosed projects across the UK.
Hamish will be paired with a new female mate.
Ms Cooper added: "Our partnership with the Beaver Trust has given us the opportunity to help him [Hamish] move to a new home as part of the West Dorset Wilding Initiative, one of the many projects playing a big part in restoring wild beaver populations across Britain."
