Large gorse fire on Bodmin Moor
- Published
A large gorse fire which broke out on Bodmin Moor has been put out.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze in the Colliford Lake Dam area of the moor in Cornwall at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday.
Crews from Liskeard and Bodmin fire stations attended and firefighters used hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire.
The fire was completely put out and all crews have left the scene, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
