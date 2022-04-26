Car left 'hanging off the side' of Newquay bridge
A car was left "hanging off the side" of a bridge in Newquay after a crash on Tuesday.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 09:50 (BST) to Watergate Road, to reports of a single vehicle collision.
"It was reported that a car had been in collision with a bridge and was hanging off the side."
The driver was said to be safely out of the vehicle with minor injuries.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service worked with recovery teams to remove the vehicle.
