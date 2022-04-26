Poultry section cancelled at Royal Cornwall Show due to bird flu
The poultry section at the Royal Cornwall Show has been cancelled due to government restrictions in place to prevent the spread of bird flu.
Organisers of the show said it was a "difficult decision" and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
The poultry and egg section often attracts up to a thousand entries.
All poultry gatherings are to remain banned, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) announced on Monday.
Kevin Dowrick, the Royal Cornwall Show section secretary, said the cancellation was "extremely disappointing" following the cancellation of two previous shows due to Covid restrictions.
He said: "To protect the poultry industry, Defra have put in place restrictions to the way poultry are kept and this in turn means that a licence to hold our show would be unlikely to be granted in time for 9-11 June.
"It is extremely sad not to be able to proceed with this year's arrangements.
"Unfortunately, if avian flu cases continue to be confirmed later this winter, there is no guarantee that we are able to stage a show in June 2023."
Royal Cornwall Show organisers have said people with any questions surrounding the cancellation of the poultry section should get in touch.
Defra said on Monday poultry and other captive birds would no longer need to be housed, unless they were in a protection zone, from 02 May.
Sam MacKenzie-Green, the organiser of Devon County Show, told BBC Radio Devon that it has no plans to cancel its poultry section at its show which begins on 30 June.
