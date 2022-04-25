Motorcycle rider is seriously injured in Cornwall crash
A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured in a road crash in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a Seat Ateca car and a Lexmoto Michigan motorcycle crashed on Basset Road in Camborne at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
The 65-year-old man riding the motorbike was taken to hospital for treatment, officers said.
Police said a full forensic investigation of the scene took place and they were "working to establish the cause of the collision".
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with relevant information has been asked to contact police.
