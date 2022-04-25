Isles of Scilly: Lloyds to close last remaining bank
The last remaining bank on the Isles of Scilly is closing on Monday.
Lloyds Bank on St Mary's is shutting its branch at 15:00 BST - four years after Barclays shut down its island branch.
Residents on the islands will now to have to take a flight or ferry to the nearest bank in Penzance, Cornwall.
Lloyds said the decision was based on the fact "customers were using the branch less often".
The local Post Office is expected to fill the void for smaller financial issues among the 2,300 resident population of the islands.
About 125,000 people are thought to visit the collection of islands every year, which lie 28 miles (45 miles) off Land's End.
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: "We made the decision to close our St Mary's branch as customers were choosing to bank in different ways and using the branch less often.
"We've spent time working with the local community to advise and support with alternative access to banking, such as our Community Banker, or the Post Office - which is a short walk away from the branch. "
