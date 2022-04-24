Tyson Fury hugs young fan Marshall Janson in Wembley ring
The mum of a boy invited into the ring by Tyson Fury after his title fight at Wembley Stadium has described it as an "amazing experience".
The champion hugged Marshall Janson and posed for a photo with him on Saturday night.
The 14-year-old had both hands and legs amputated after contracting meningitis as a baby.
Fury has also pledged to help with fundraising for Marshall's prosthetic limbs.
The WBC world champion had just beaten challenger Dillian Whyte in a bout billed as the biggest British heavyweight clash in decades.
Marshall, from Cornwall, was one of about 94,000 fans at Wembley before he climbed into the ring and posed for a photo.
"He had a brilliant time, he loved it. I keep watching the video over and over again, it makes me want to cry," mother Stephanie Janson said.
"It was just an amazing experience."
Fury and his team had welcomed Marshall, a big sports fan, to watch training and Saturday's fight itself, after family friend Colin Trevorrow contacted them.
Mrs Marshall added: "We asked Marshall beforehand if he was nervous and he was like 'No'. He does sometimes trip, but he doesn't bat an eyelid".
"Tyson is so brilliant, he's just like a normal person however famous he is."
Mrs Janson said Fury told the family he would be happy to help promote fundraising for Marshall's prosthetic limbs.
Marshall requires about two new prosthetic legs per year and his family are hoping for him to have a new arm, which would cost about £26,000.
