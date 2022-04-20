Health store targeted by shoplifting seagull in Cornwall
Published
A shoplifting seagull has been photographed tucking into stolen goods from a health shop.
The seagull was caught on camera with what appears to be an energy bar by John Stedman in Penzance, Cornwall.
The bird has been named Frank by Holland and Barrett shop workers who said he entered the shop to steal snacks every day.
The company said Frank was yet to be caught by its staff and had evaded all consequences by flying away.
A spokesman for Holland and Barrett said the gull was known as "a regular Penzance pincher" at the Market Jew Street shop.
The spokesman said Frank was particularly fond of vegan snacks such as chocolate caramel protein balls.
He said the herring gull had "impeccable taste" but that staff would now be ramping up efforts to keep him at bay.
