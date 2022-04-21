More lifeboat launches and lives saved around South West in 2021
- Published
There were more lifeboat launches and lives saved at sea last year than in 2020, figures from the RNLI show.
The charity said 93 lives were saved by lifeguards and lifeboat crews around the south-west of England in 2021, a 20% rise compared to the previous year.
There was also a 7% increase in lifeboat launches, with 1,387.
One woman who was rescued from her stricken yacht off Land's End said she "wouldn't be here" without the efforts of the Sennen Cove lifeboat crew.
Experienced sailor Delia Swift was on board with her husband Chris Bell off Land's End in June 2021 when the rudder broke on their vessel in extremely rough conditions.
She said: "We are very experienced sailors of over 50 years and have sailed across the North Sea and English Channel long-distance.
"We always respect the sea and do not take risks, but this proves how you can get caught out, even when being careful.
"I cannot express how frightening it was and how reassuring it was to hear that they were on their way and to see the beautiful orange lifeboat appear on the horizon and know that help was near."
She added: "I can honestly say that the volunteers at Sennen Cove RNLI saved our lives, we wouldn't be here if it hadn't been for their help."
The crew and their all-weather lifeboat launched into heavy rain and located the yacht four-and-a-half miles (7.2km) northwest of Sennen Cove.
They were towed to safety to Newlyn.
Dickon Berriman, area lifesaving manager at the RNLI, said: "Delia and Chris's experience illustrates just how quickly situations can escalate even for the most seasoned of sailors."
The RNLI figures show in 2021, 1,350 people were helped by lifeboat crews in the south-west of England - an increase of 11% on 2020.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.