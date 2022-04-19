Treen campsite plan gets more than 100 objections
More than 100 people have objected to proposals for a private campsite at a Cornwall beauty spot.
Mike Kerwin and Jeremy Richards, from Shrewsbury, Shropshire, want to use the site at Treen near Penzance, for two caravans, two tents and parking.
The site is in the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and overlooks Pedn Vounder Beach.
A total of 113 public comments have been received on the application with every one being an objection.
Objector Rebecca Ley said the plans were "a clear breach of the purpose of AONB designation - to protect some of the country's most unique and well-preserved landscapes".
She called the development an "eyesore of a huge chalet, together with caravan, tents and parking for cars", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A statement, submitted with the application to Cornwall Council, said Mr Kerwin and Mr Richards had "recently purchased the land", which is next to Treen Farm campsite.
"The material change of use is for short term holidays for two families," it said.
"It is recognised the occupation of the field will mean an increase in occupancy for short term periods but the impact on locals will be minimal."
